Pets With Potential: Meet Jack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a German shepherd mix named Jack.

One thing to know about Jack is that he is a tripod -- he’s missing a back leg. While this does not cause him any pain, it does mean that he is not one for long walks or hikes, and he definitely is not a fan of stairs.

If you are interested in adopting Jack, the folks at the Humane Society will walk you through the steps of acclimating him to your home.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.