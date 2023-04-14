Pets With Potential: Meet Jack

jack the tripod
jack the tripod(Humane Society of Chittenden County)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a German shepherd mix named Jack.

One thing to know about Jack is that he is a tripod -- he’s missing a back leg. While this does not cause him any pain, it does mean that he is not one for long walks or hikes, and he definitely is not a fan of stairs.

If you are interested in adopting Jack, the folks at the Humane Society will walk you through the steps of acclimating him to your home.

