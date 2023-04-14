Report: Vt. National Guard sees increase in sexual harassment complaints

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Since 2013, the Vermont National Guard has been required to provide an annual report to lawmakers detailing sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination among the ranks. While the number of sexual assault allegations has remained relatively flat, the most recent report indicated an escalation in sexual harassment complaints, something guard leaders say they are working to address.

“We’re going to have people with shortcomings, they’re going to make poor choices. It doesn’t excuse the conduct,”

Vermont National Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight told lawmakers Friday. “It remains in my nearly 40 years of military service, one of the most caustic and damaging things that I must address in our Guard. I’d like one day to report that we have no incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault, but we’re not there yet.”

In the report for fiscal year 2022, similar to previous years, the Guard reported eight sexual assault allegations. Seven of them involved a member of the National Guard as the perpetrator. But it also shows the number of sexual harassment complaints grew to 16 -- the highest number reported to date. Previous reports recorded two complaints in 2018 and one in 2020.

Nikki Sorrell, the sexual assault response coordinator for the Guard, says the increase is due to a change in culture and policy, including providing more avenues for victims to report incidents. “This is a conversation since the “Me too” movement. We’re finally openly talking about these things and openly believing survivors and pushing people to believe survivors. It’s natural that we’re going to see that as well right? We’re a cross-section of our society,” she said.

It’s part of what the Guard calls a “no wrong door policy,” where members can report to anyone in the chain of command, including the adjutant general.

Lawmakers say consequences for Guard soldiers when deployed need to be more uniform and the numbers need to come down. “We sort of lose control over what happens to them and with them, and I’d like to see much more alignment and cohesion between the process for when someone might be the victim or the perpetrator of sexual assault or sexual harassment,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County.

“People being willing to come forward as survivors of harassment and assault and say that they’re going to be believed is that we’re going to see an increase in reporting. And the hope would be that the new reports and new incidents go down over time,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-Franklin.

Knight says when allegations come up, the Guard relies heavily on civilian resources like local police to help investigate and potentially charge offenders.

Related Stories:

Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations

Vermont Army National Guard opens investigation into allegations of misconduct

Vt. National Guard report addresses sexual misconduct, misogynist culture

Vt. National Guard examines extremism in the ranks

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.