Spring job fairs held across Vermont
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont job fair is being held in Springfield at the River Valley Employment Fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Job hunters who can’t make that event can attend one of the other ones on the calendar across the state.
Spring job fairs include:
- River Valley Employment Fair on April 14, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. in Springfield Vt.
- Lyndon Institute’s Career and Apprenticeship Fair (Students Only) on April 18, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Fenton Chester Ice Arena, Lyndon Center VT
- AGCVT Vermont Career Fair on April 20, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction
- NEK Workforce Partner’s Job Fair on April 21, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Emory Hebard State Office Building, Newport VT
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.