Students rally at Statehouse for action on climate change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A student rally at the Vermont Statehouse Friday urged lawmakers to act on the issue of climate change.

Hundreds of students and members of the Vermont Youth Lobby urged lawmakers to pass bills to reduce carbon emissions including the Affordable Heat Act.

The bill, which aims to cut thermal energy emissions, passed through a key House committee Thursday, but some lawmakers and the governor have concerns about its upfront cost and impact on low-income Vermonters.

Rallygoers say the time to act is now. “It’s really scary for me to choose my future and where I live and where I go to college around what parts of the country and the world will have clean water and air and will care about our futures,” said Jenna Hirschman of Essex.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group, 350 Vermont, and other climate groups also appeared at the rally.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.