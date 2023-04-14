Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Facing a backlash over plans to trim the Vermont State Colleges System budget, officials Friday announced the resignation of Vermont State University president Parwinder Grewal and the appointment of former Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Michael Smith as interim president.

Vermont State University, a consolidation of VSCS’ Lyndon, Johnson, Randolph, and Castleton campuses, is set to launch July 1. Grewal, who was only hired a year ago, was tasked with making the new institution financial sustainability but quickly ran into trouble. He announced in an email in February that he planned to digitize all campus libraries and lay off librarians, as well as consolidate sports programs. He faced an immediate backlash from students, faculty, and lawmakers over the cuts.

“We knew this work would be difficult – in fact, none of this work is simple or easy but we are making steady progress and will be ready to launch Vermont State University in July,” VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said in a statement Friday. “We are grateful to Dr. Parwinder Grewal for stepping into the role of President and bringing his skills and expertise from a similar higher education unification at this important time, and we appreciate his service.”

Mike Smith, labeled by many as the “interim fixer-in-chief,” previously stepped in to try and stabilize Burlington College before it shut down in 2016. Before that, the former Navy Seal stepped in to bail out the former Fairpoint Communications.

Officials say Smith will serve for the next six months to implement transformation plans and patch up relations with stakeholders before the university’s launch.

“It is an honor to take on this role at such a critical time and I am committed to giving this my all to ensure the overwhelming success of Vermont State University,” Smith said in a statement. “I am excited to work with the faculty and staff and welcome the inaugural class who will help chart this new path forward. Together, we are making history and securing a legacy that will serve generations of Vermonters.”

Smith, who retired from his AHS job at the end of last year, will start his new job next week.

