Vt. leaders move to secure abortion pill access

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders filed paperwork supporting the FDA approval of mifepristone.

The amicus brief was filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Welch says the Texas judge’s ruling is quote “profoundly dangerous and threatens abortion care for women across this country.”

Mifepristone is most commonly used in abortions. But lawmakers say it’s about more than just this pill saying people rely on thousands of FDA-approved drugs.

