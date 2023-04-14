BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another warm one across the area today, although there was a big split between northern and southern areas. Brattleboro hit 90 today, meanwhile temperatures in the Champlain Valley and along the Canadian border were much more refreshing in the low to mid 70s! It’s shaping up to be a fantastic evening with a mainly clear sky and warm temperatures.

The weekend will be lovely too. Unlike today, the warmest temperatures will likely be found in places like the Champlain Valley, meanwhile eastern areas will be cooler in the low to mid 70s. It will be a warm, pleasant and comfortable day across the board. Clouds will likely increase across southern areas in the afternoon, but dry weather continues.

We’ll squeeze out one more warm day Sunday with temperatures in the 70s before a low pressure system brings widespread showers to the area Monday. Scattered showers continue into Tuesday. The low pressure system will also knock temperatures back into the 50s, closer to average for this time of year.

Get out and take Max Advantage of the warm, dry weather this weekend!

-Jess Langlois

