BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After that day of record-shattering high temperatures on Thursday, today will be just a bit cooler - but only in our northern areas. Our southern counties are going to have another hot, summerlike day, just like yesterday. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, both north & south.

This stretch of unusually warm & dry weather will continue through the weekend. Then there will finally be a change in the weather pattern as we get into next week.

A cold front will be moving in from the west on Monday with a round of fairly heavy, steady rain. That cold front will usher in some cooler air for the middle of next week with temperatures running a bit below normal (normal high is now 55° in Burlington). And it will be unsettled with lots of clouds and scattered showers. There may even be a few snow showers in some of the higher mountain peaks.

Then it will dry out and warm up a bit for Thursday.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of this summer preview weather this weekend! -Gary

