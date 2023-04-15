Climate change workshop held in Montpelier

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While many people spent their day out enjoying the sun, some decided to drop in on a Climate 101 workshop.

350 Vermont hosted the class. The non-profit aims to build a people-led climate justice movement in the state. Community members were invited to learn about different ways to get involved and address the climate crisis.

They also talked about things like Vermont’s energy impact and hydropower. The non-profit says it’s a good idea to get people together so everyone can talk about how climate change will affect them and others.

“We are seeing the effects of Vermont not really being able to deal with the housing crisis, a childcare crisis, a jobs crisis. all of that is really going to disproportionately impact people who are not prepared for the changes we are going to be experiencing because of the climate crisis,” said Connor Wertz from 350 Vermont.

Organizers say they try to have these workshops every couple of months. You can find more information by clicking here.

