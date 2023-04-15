Construction on Champlain parkway enters its second year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the long-planned Champlain Parkway in Burlington is entering it’s second season.

Last year, after decades of legal struggles and delays, the project got underway. This year, they will be working on completing the middle section of the project from Home Avenue to Sears Lane. The city hopes this section will be wrapped up by the end of this year or early next year.

“This project is far different than the original 4 lane high speed highway that was conceived of back in the 60s and 70s,” says Burlington Pubic Works Director Chapin Spencer, “the Champlain Parkway is now a 25 mile an hour two lane city street with sidewalks and bike lanes. This is a much different project than was originally conceived.”

Work on the north and south sections, ultimately linking interstate 189 to downtown Burlington, will not be complete until 2027. The project still faces a lawsuit challenging the federal review and permitting process, but the city is confident they will win that challenge.

