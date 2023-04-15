Dartmouth-Hitchcock paramedic volunteers for Boston Marathon

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A paramedic from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will be volunteering at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Garret DeJong will be part of the medical sweep team staged at the finish line. He will be focused on runner safety once they complete the 26.2 mile course.

DeJong will join scores of other volunteers ranging from EMTs to nursing students that will be on site in case of emergency. This will be his third year volunteering at the marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
Police raided a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
Police raid Richford home
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

Work on the Champlain Parkway well under way in South Burlington.
Construction on Champlain parkway enters its second year
What to do: Saturday, April 15
What to do: Saturday, April 15
lqm
MAX Advantage Forecast
lqm
Dartmouth Hitchcock paramedic volunteers for Boston Marathon