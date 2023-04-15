Dartmouth-Hitchcock paramedic volunteers for Boston Marathon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A paramedic from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will be volunteering at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Garret DeJong will be part of the medical sweep team staged at the finish line. He will be focused on runner safety once they complete the 26.2 mile course.

DeJong will join scores of other volunteers ranging from EMTs to nursing students that will be on site in case of emergency. This will be his third year volunteering at the marathon.

