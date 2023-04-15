Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court

By WCAX News Team
Apr. 14, 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday, Governor Phil Scott announced two new judges will be sworn into the Vermont Superior Court.

The two new faces are Robert Katmis, of Hinesburg and H. Dickson Corbett of East Thetford.

Katmis has over thirty years of experience and has been a defense counsel in many high-profile case in Vermont.

Corbett has been a prosecutor in orange county since 2013. Prior to that, he served as a law clerk and staff attorney with the Vermont judiciary.

Both judges will be sworn in in the coming weeks.

