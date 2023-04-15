New York to stockpile abortion pill, mifepristone

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York will begin purchasing abortion medication, Misoprostol, pending a court ruling.

At the Governor’s direction, The New York State Department of Health will stockpile 150,000 doses, a five year supply, in order to meet anticipated needs.

“Extremists judges have made it clear that they won’t stop at any one particular drug or service. So it’s going to ensure that New Yorkers will continue to have access to medication abortion no matter what” said Gov. Hochul.

Hochul also announced if the abortion medication Mifepristone is taken off the market, the state will commit up to an additional $20 million to providers to support access to other methods of care.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Police raided a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
Police raid Richford home
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

ROBERT KATIMS OF HINESBURG AND H. DICKSON CORBETT OF EAST THETFORD.
Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court
Mifepristone
New York to stockpile abortion pill, mifepristone
MM
Dartmouth-Hitchcock reverses sugary drink policy
MM
Keeping your cat safe from bird flu