New York to stockpile abortion pill, mifepristone

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York will begin purchasing abortion medication, Misoprostol, pending a court ruling.

At the Governor’s direction, The New York State Department of Health will stockpile 150,000 doses, a five year supply, in order to meet anticipated needs.

“Extremists judges have made it clear that they won’t stop at any one particular drug or service. So it’s going to ensure that New Yorkers will continue to have access to medication abortion no matter what” said Gov. Hochul.

Hochul also announced if the abortion medication Mifepristone is taken off the market, the state will commit up to an additional $20 million to providers to support access to other methods of care.

