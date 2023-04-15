Vermont LEAP Fair returns to teach you how to go green

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in three years. Vermont’s LEAP fair is back, hosted by the Waterbury local energy action partnership. People from all over the state come to the event to learn about clean energy, energy efficiency, renewables, and waste reduction.

Efficiency Vermont dropped in on the festivities pushing everyone to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by going electric. Vermont currently has 9,000 people driving electric with three hundred charging stations, but says the state has a long way to go to reach its climate action goals.

“Driving an EV, even when you factor in where the battery materials are coming from and the impacts of that,” Dave Roberts with Efficiency Vermont said. “When you look over the full life of an EV, the emission reductions are anywhere from sixty to eighty percent. Compared to a gasoline vehicle.”

With over fifty vendors LEAP Fair is one of Vermont’s largest energy gatherings. Remy Guertin, a vendor, is working on perfecting an electric go-kart. Guertin says he picked up the idea through an eighth-grade class project, choosing electric to power his car because he wanted to go green. Guertin says he wanted to show off electric go-carts as a possible way to reduce greenhouse gasses.

“It would save emissions, and it would just be easier for everyone,” Guertin said. “Like I know they are making electric dirt bikes and stuff no, but electric go-karts are few and far between because it takes a lot of power to run one.”

The fair usually attracts over 600 visitors looking for different ways to save energy and money. People WCAX spoke stay Vermonters need to start doing more to save the planet because of the state’s reliance on the environment.

“I mean after all a huge amount of your economy depends on your environment,” said visitor Katherine Donaher. “You know all of your outdoor recreations, bringing people here for the beauty. Vermont is right there.”

Organizers at the fair say they are happy to be back and the fair will return next year.

