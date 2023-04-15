What To Do: Saturday, April 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do on this Saturday:

The Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences (VINS) in Quechee is hosting an owl festival from 9:00 a.m. to 5: 00 p.m. today. You can meet all kinds of owls from all over the world and learn about how different owls live their lives. There will also be art and photo galleries to enjoy and food vendors on sight so you can keep up with all of the demonstrations. General admission for the VINS Nature Center is $16 for kids and $19 for adults.

Head over to any of the Mad River Libraries for their 8th Annual Peeps Diorama Competition. You can see all of the creative displays of the popular Easter treat and vote on your favorite book themed diorama. Today is the final day of voting, so get there during regular library hours for your last chance to see them. It is completely free to see and vote on the dioramas.

The Lyndon Institute is hosting a gear swap from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today. Just in time for the warm weather, you can trade your gear with the community, from sports and outdoor gear to music and dance gear. This event is free for everyone to attend.

After a 3 year pandemic hiatus, the New Haven Ledges Race is finally coming back to Bristol Falls. Kayakers will be racing for a half mile down the ledge to the finish line below the falls. Racers will get two laps to test their speed, and the fastest racer will be dubbed “The New Haven Ledgend”. Those who want to race must register and fill out the A.C.A. waiver—A.C.A. members pay a $25 fee, non members pay $35. Spectators are welcome to come at no charge.

The Vergennes Opera House is hosting a performance from The Stragglers at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Stragglers are a self described “new-time string band” pulling classic rock, vintage country, and bluegrass influences into their music. Doors open at 6:30 and there will be a cash bar. Tickets for the event cost $15.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.