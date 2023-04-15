BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The unseasonably warm (though pleasant!) weather will continue through the weekend. Today will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will also be partly sunny. Most spots will reach the low 70s, though east of the Green Mountains, highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s, due to maritime air coming from the east.

Monday will be wetter and cooler, as a slow-moving storm system settles in. Showers are likely, with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers will continue overnight and Tuesday, then end as a few showers and mountain snow showers Tuesday night. Wednesday will be partly sunny, but you’ll want a light jacket as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday will feature beautiful spring weather, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s Thursday, then into the low to mid 60s Friday. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

