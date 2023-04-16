Burlington resident preps for Boston Marathon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington runner is one of 30,000 planning to cross the Boston Marathon finish line on Monday. Alyx Edney is running and fundraising with Team Alz.

Edney, along with her husky CJ, have run hundreds of miles in preparation for one of the world’s biggest races. “I’m super ecstatic,” Edney exclaimed. “This will be my fourth marathon.”

But for Edney, it’s not about winning. She’s fundraising $10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her dad. “My dad was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s two years ago,” Edney told Channel 3.

Right now, he’s in Boston undergoing clinical trials for the drug Leqembi. She says part of the money she’s raised is going toward that. Though, Edney says she hasn’t always loved running. Prior to her dad’s diagnosis, they used to do cross fit and road races together.

“It was some time we had to connect with each other, so I changed my mind set to enjoy it,” Edney explained. “Now, I have a newfound love for it.”

While he won’t be running in Boston, he will be there cheering her on. “It means a lot that he can do that, because usually he finishes the second half of every marathon with me, so it’s still nice he can come and cheer me on,” Edney continued.

The 32-member Team Alz is projected to raise about half a million dollars to fund supports for the 6-million people in the United States diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and their families.

