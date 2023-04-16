Fire destroys a Walden home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 60 firefighters responded to a house fire in Walden and say despite their efforts, the home was a total loss.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene on Friday night just before 7:00 p.m. The Walden Fire Department received mutual aid from five other departments and say the Glover Ambulance Squad assisted.

The Red Cross is helping the home owners who have been left displaced from the fire.

As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

