Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Brattleboro is hosting a vigil this afternoon to provide community members an opportunity to support each other in the wake of recent acts of violence.

Organizers say among those honored will be Leah Rosin-Pritchard, who was killed on April 3rd at the Groundworks Collaborative Morningside shelter. Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint, members of Vermont’s Congressional Delegation, members of several state agencies, and local government officials will speak at the event. It’s happening at The Commons and Park Place today at 2:00 p.m.

A silent prayer will be offered starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church on Main Street. After the vigil, the pastor, the local rabbi, and local Buddhist leaders will invite those moved to walk to the Retreat Meadows to create memorial cairns.

