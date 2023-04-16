Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Brattleboro is hosting a vigil this afternoon to provide community members an opportunity to support each other in the wake of recent acts of violence.

Organizers say among those honored will be Leah Rosin-Pritchard, who was killed on April 3rd at the Groundworks Collaborative Morningside shelter. Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint, members of Vermont’s Congressional Delegation, members of several state agencies, and local government officials will speak at the event. It’s happening at The Commons and Park Place today at 2:00 p.m.

A silent prayer will be offered starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church on Main Street. After the vigil, the pastor, the local rabbi, and local Buddhist leaders will invite those moved to walk to the Retreat Meadows to create memorial cairns.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
ROBERT KATIMS OF HINESBURG AND H. DICKSON CORBETT OF EAST THETFORD.
Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

lqm
Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place
CREEMEE SZN
Vermonters embrace the creemee season
lqm
Vermonters embrace the creemee season
lqm
What To Do: Sunday, April 16