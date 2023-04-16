UVM hosts Epilepsy Foundation of New England’s Second Annual Epilepsy Walk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many took to the outdoors to enjoy the weekend’s warm weather, some did so for a good cause.

The Epilepsy Foundation of New England held its Second Annual Epilepsy Walk at the University of Vermont on Sunday.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that can cause sudden recurring seizures. The disorder impacts roughly 110,000 people in New England.

Over 150 people walked with the foundation Sunday. Participants say it’s important to spread awareness about the disorder so people living with epilepsy have more support.

“Oftentimes when an individual is suffering from epilepsy, maybe they are not allowed to drive a car anymore,” says Corey Hubbard of New Hampshire. “They feel isolated. You really need to step up and make sure you’re offering all the support that you can; whether that’s going to get groceries for them, making sure that you’re taking them out, to just enjoy life.”

All proceeds raised from the walk go toward programs supported by the foundation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.