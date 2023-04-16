UVM men’s lacrosse earns huge win, clinches conference tournament berth

Cats earn 13-12 win over Bryant in thriller
Cats earn 13-12 win over Bryant in thriller
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a battle of two teams undefeated in conference play, UVM edged Bryant 13-12 to officially clinch a spot in the America East tournament. UVM also now stands alone atop the conference.

UVM led 7-3, before Bryant ripped off five straight goals to take a lead in the third. But the Catamounts grabbed it back and didn’t let it go, giving them their biggest win of the season so far.

“I was really proud of how our defense stepped up today,” head coach Chris Feifs said. “We got stops when it counted, found a way to finish at the end, and then some poise by our freshmen at the offensive end, Tristan Whitaker with five goals. Just a total team effort.”

“I think our offense was just firing on all cylinders. When we had a bad possession, we got it back with another good goal,” Whitaker said. “I’m so proud of our defense down there at the end of the game, they stood tall and finished the game the right way. We’ll definitely see those guys again, it’ll be another good game.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
ROBERT KATIMS OF HINESBURG AND H. DICKSON CORBETT OF EAST THETFORD.
Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

Cats earn 13-12 win over Bryant in thriller
UVM men’s lacrosse earns huge win, clinches conference tournament berth
UVM senior FOGO ranks among nation’s best at the faceoff X
Burke leads the way for Lax Cats
Highlights and scores from across the state
H.S. scores and highlights for Thursday, April 13
Watch MLB on WYCI
Watch MLB on WYCI