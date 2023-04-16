UVM men’s lacrosse earns huge win, clinches conference tournament berth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a battle of two teams undefeated in conference play, UVM edged Bryant 13-12 to officially clinch a spot in the America East tournament. UVM also now stands alone atop the conference.

UVM led 7-3, before Bryant ripped off five straight goals to take a lead in the third. But the Catamounts grabbed it back and didn’t let it go, giving them their biggest win of the season so far.

“I was really proud of how our defense stepped up today,” head coach Chris Feifs said. “We got stops when it counted, found a way to finish at the end, and then some poise by our freshmen at the offensive end, Tristan Whitaker with five goals. Just a total team effort.”

“I think our offense was just firing on all cylinders. When we had a bad possession, we got it back with another good goal,” Whitaker said. “I’m so proud of our defense down there at the end of the game, they stood tall and finished the game the right way. We’ll definitely see those guys again, it’ll be another good game.”

