Vermont Army National Guard searches for new location for a military readiness center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is on the hunt for a new location to build what they are now calling a new military readiness center.

A military readiness center is another word for armory; a training facility for army units. The Vermont Army National Guard has several different armories in the state, most of them constructed in the 1940s through the 1960s.

They want a new armory that is more equipped with modern technology and are looking state wide for a piece of land that is about 40 acres.

The goal is that army units have a facility that supports their needs. “In this case our customer is the soldiers,” says Major Austin Barber, “so when we can provide them a new space that has modern technology. IT capabilities, and just a quality space to train it really send the message to our soldiers and our airman that we care about their well being.” The National Guard says they are still in the early stages of the project.

