Vermont Army National Guard searches for new location for a military readiness center

The Vermont Army National Guard is on the hunt for a new location to build what they are now calling a new military readiness center.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is on the hunt for a new location to build what they are now calling a new military readiness center.

A military readiness center is another word for armory; a training facility for army units. The Vermont Army National Guard has several different armories in the state, most of them constructed in the 1940s through the 1960s.

They want a new armory that is more equipped with modern technology and are looking state wide for a piece of land that is about 40 acres.

The goal is that army units have a facility that supports their needs. “In this case our customer is the soldiers,” says Major Austin Barber, “so when we can provide them a new space that has modern technology. IT capabilities, and just a quality space to train it really send the message to our soldiers and our airman that we care about their well being.” The National Guard says they are still in the early stages of the project.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
ROBERT KATIMS OF HINESBURG AND H. DICKSON CORBETT OF EAST THETFORD.
Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless shelter.
Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place
lqm
Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place
CREEMEE SZN
Vermonters embrace the creemee season
lqm
Vermonters embrace the creemee season
lqm
What To Do: Sunday, April 16