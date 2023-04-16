The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation urges Vermonters to turn in mercury thermostats

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation along with the Thermostat Recycling Corporation is sending a friendly reminder to Vermonters—don’t trash it—cash it.

In 2008, mercury thermostat collection legislation was passed requiring thermostat manufacturers to establish collection programs for contractors and consumers. If you drop off a mercury thermostat at a local hardware store you get a rebate of $5 for recycling them.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says they want to remind people to recycle them because they want to keep it out of Vermont land fills. They say just two mercury thermostats can contaminate a 20 acre lake.

To determine if your thermostat contains a mercury switch, remove the front cover. you should be able to locate one or more glass switches that contain a silver liquid.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
ROBERT KATIMS OF HINESBURG AND H. DICKSON CORBETT OF EAST THETFORD.
Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless shelter.
Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place
lqm
Town of Brattleboro to host community vigil at The Commons and Park Place
CREEMEE SZN
Vermonters embrace the creemee season
lqm
Vermonters embrace the creemee season
lqm
What To Do: Sunday, April 16