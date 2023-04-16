Vermonters embrace the creemee season

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - It was over 80 degrees in many parts of the state on Saturday. People of all ages were looking to cool down with Vermont’s most iconic sweet snack.

“I actually just called my sister back in Virginia and said, “We’re doing creemees tomorrow and she goes, “What in the world are creemees?’” said new Vermont resident Elidh Camacho.

“I’m not familiar with a soft serve,” Vt. Agricultural Secretary Anson Tebetts said. “We are on the soil of Vermont and we refer to them as creemes.”

Tebetts says there are 406 creemee machines across the state with so many flavors.

A staple and tradition from Burlington to Brattleboro. Everyone loves creemees.

With so places to try and so many flavors, it’s hard to pick a favorite, but some folks already have.

And while there are theories on how creemees got their name. One thing is for sure -- they are delicious.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.