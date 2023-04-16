Vt. Dept. of Environmental Conservation urges Vermonters to turn in mercury thermostats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation along with the Thermostat Recycling Corporation is sending a friendly reminder to Vermonters—don’t trash it—cash it.

In 2008, mercury thermostat collection legislation was passed requiring thermostat manufacturers to establish collection programs for contractors and consumers. If you drop off a mercury thermostat at a local hardware store you get a rebate of $5 for recycling them.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says they want to remind people to recycle them because they want to keep it out of Vermont land fills. They say just two mercury thermostats can contaminate a 20 acre lake.

To determine if your thermostat contains a mercury switch, remove the front cover. you should be able to locate one or more glass switches that contain a silver liquid.

