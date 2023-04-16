Vt. skiers enjoy the end of season

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As the weather gets warmer, ski resorts are beginning to shut their doors... Our Laura Ullman has the latest on how the winter shaped up as ski season comes to a close.

“Today is our closing day. It’s the 114th day of operations, and this season has been a bit of a rollercoaster, a saga if you will,” said Ry Young, the Marketing and Events Manager at Mad River Glen.

The snow at sugarbush fell in similar fashion.

“We sort of saw some ups and downs but the time we got to Presidents week, through March, it was really snowy, we had a bunch of big storms, we actually had our snowiest March since 2013 this year, so, it was awesome, so that snow, plus the snowmaking allowed us to stay open this late and hopefully all the way until May 7th,” said John Bleh the PR & Communications Manager at Sugarbush.

It took a while for the snow to kick in this year, and its biggest fans still can’t get enough.

“Season was great, it was a little bit of a slow start, she really picked up, but we’re out here, we got corn, we got bumps, we got fast grass, we got slush, we got pond skimming behind me here and friends and sunshine,” said skier Sam Damphousse.

“I don’t feel like it’s over, as long as we got something to slide on, we’ll ski,” said Brendon Leonard Groomer Guardian.

“It’s a little sad coming to a close, but we still got some more days to get out there,” Beyla Hughes. “There’s not too much ice, not too much water, honestly it’s still so skiable,” Siena Mazer.

The skiers aren’t the only ones overjoyed about this season. It seemed to do well for mountain wallets too.

“We had a large group sales push, we’ve seen that since the pandemic,” Brian Horton, the Director of Lodging at Smuggler’s Notch.

“We’ve seen a spike in share sales for the last couple years following COVID,” said Young.

“This year was a record season for us, and right now we’re actually on pace to beat that in financial terms and visitation terms,” said Bleh.

And as folks reflect on a great season, some are already looking towards what’s next.

“Another great season, but we’re ready for the next one,” said Mazer.

Overall resorts say it was a strong year for Vermont skiing. But say even though the lifts are closing, it doesn’t mean the fun will stop.

