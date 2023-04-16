What To Do: Sunday, April 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The Yamato Drummers of Japan will be performing in the Lyndon Institute Auditorium starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight. Enjoy a powerful performance with traditional Japanese Wadaiko drums played by precision-trained drummers. The high-energy show is a great opportunity to experience a taste of Japanese culture with your family. The event tickets cost $15, but students get in free.

Dance, sing, and jump around at the Capital City Grange! Enjoy an afternoon of line dancing and singing games with your family from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Folks of all ages are invited to join in on the fun, and you’ll be taught the dances step by step, so no experience is necessary! There will be live music to dance to and healthy snacks provided. The event is free, but they do suggest a $5 donation.

Shelburne Farms is putting on a Leaping Lambs and Fuzzy Fleece event in the Children’s Farmyard from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. You and your family can meet the lambs on their farm and learn about them and their wool. There is a $6 charge per child and a $4 charge per adult, and they ask that you do register beforehand.

Today is the last day to see the Lyric Theater Company’s production of Shrek: The Musical. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, this world-famous musical adaptation will take you on a fairy tale adventure with your favorite Far-Far Away characters. There are two more showings; a matinee that begins at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, and the final performance starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight. Tickets range from $15 to $45.

