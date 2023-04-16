Winooski business opens up early farmers market

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - There are a few weeks left until most farmers markets in the state plan to return, but one Winooski business opened up early Sunday.

Four Quarters Brewing held one of the state’s earliest outdoor farmers markets of the year Sunday.

The business has an arrangement with the city of Winooski; Four Quarters will hold its farmers markets in the spring and fall, while the city’s official farmers market operates throughout the summer.

They have up to 15 vendors all season long.

Early birds say they have been preparing for this all winter, and markets like this help support local businesses.

“This community is thriving,” says Camielle Josephine of Sage Route Studio. “They just come out for local businesses, it’s really a thing to see, especially as a local artist. These markets are everything to our local businesses.”

There will be another market in Winooski next Sunday.

