Winooski business opens up early farmers market

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - There are a few weeks left until most farmers markets in the state plan to return, but one Winooski business opened up early Sunday.

Four Quarters Brewing held one of the state’s earliest outdoor farmers markets of the year Sunday.

The business has an arrangement with the city of Winooski; Four Quarters will hold its farmers markets in the spring and fall, while the city’s official farmers market operates throughout the summer.

They have up to 15 vendors all season long.

Early birds say they have been preparing for this all winter, and markets like this help support local businesses.

“This community is thriving,” says Camielle Josephine of Sage Route Studio. “They just come out for local businesses, it’s really a thing to see, especially as a local artist. These markets are everything to our local businesses.”

There will be another market in Winooski next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on wire connected to a high voltage power line in...
Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole
File photo
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Paul Ladd/File
Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault
ROBERT KATIMS OF HINESBURG AND H. DICKSON CORBETT OF EAST THETFORD.
Gov. Scott appoints two new judges to Vt. Superior Court
File photo
Burlington pod community deals with evictions

Latest News

File photo
Vt. bank rolls out “Halal Loans” program to help Muslim Vermonters
File photo
UVM hosts Epilepsy Foundation of New England’s Second Annual Epilepsy Walk
Vermonters welcome in creemee season
Vermonters welcome in Creemee season
Fire destroys a home in Walden
Fire destroys a Walden home