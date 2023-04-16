BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is the last of the stretch of warm days we’ve had. We’ll be reminded that it’s only mid April, as cooler temperatures and showers are in the forecast. A slow-moving storm system will bring showers Monday, especially during the morning. It will be cooler than recent days, with highs in the 50s to a few low 60s. Showers will become more scattered during the afternoon as the cold front moves through. The low itself will slowly trudge through Monday night through Tuesday night, with scattered showers. Tuesday and Tuesday night, some snow showers are likely in the mountains, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs on Tuesday will be mainly in the 40s, so have the jackets handy.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but dry. Highs again will be a bit chilly, getting into the 40s, with some spots reaching 50 degrees. Thursday is looking like one of the better days of the week, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be mainly in the 40s.

Friday will be warmer, in the 60s, though showers are likely by afternoon. The weekend will feature the classic April showers, with the best chance Saturday afternoon through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

