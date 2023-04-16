BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer-like weather continued Saturday, with Burlington having a record high of 85 degrees, breaking the old record of 82. Today will be the last of the stretch of warm days before we return to more typical April weather next week. Sunday will be mostly sunny north and west with highs well into the 70s, but south and east of the Green Mountains, maritime air will keep it a bit cooler. Highs will be in the 60s, through that’s still above average.

A slow-moving low pressure system will move in Monday, with showers likely and cooler temperatures. Highs will be close to 60 degrees. Tuesday will be even cooler, in fact a bit raw, with highs around 50 degrees, and scattered showers. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday night, and even some mountain snow showers are possible. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but dry.

Thursday looks like a decent spring day, but now it looks like showers are likely late on Friday, with showers continuing into Saturday. Temperatures will be a little above average, however, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows in the low 40s.

