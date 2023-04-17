Balint introduces bill addressing mental health support for kids

Rep. Becca Balint
Rep. Becca Balint(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has introduced her first bill in Washington. It addresses mental health support for kids.

The Peer Education and Emergency Response for Mental Health Act allocates $25 million for school districts to give mental health support training for students and families.

The aim is to help students spot the signs when their friends are struggling with mental health challenges and to give them the tools they need to refer their friends to experts.

“This is a critically important time for the development for children and they need to have all the tools they can to navigate it in a healthy way,” said Balint, D-Vermont.

Balint stresses this bill is not a replacement for mental health services in schools.

She says she plans to sponsor more mental health initiatives going forward.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

spring skiing
Vt. skiers enjoy the end of season
Fire destroyed a home in Walden.
Fire destroys Walden home
The Vermont Army National Guard is on the hunt for a new location to build what they are now...
Vermont Army National Guard searches for new location for military readiness center
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation along with the Thermostat Recycling...
Vt. DEC urges Vermonters to turn in mercury thermostats
Work on the Champlain Parkway well under way in South Burlington.
Construction on Champlain parkway enters its second year

Latest News

Everett Simpson
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of Vt. man accused in NH kidnapping
A well-known Vermont winery and cidery are joining forces.
Vermont vineyard and cidery announce merger
Vermont is mulling over how to spend around $7 million in opioid settlement funds. - File photo
Vermont mulls how to spend $7M from opioid settlements
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting