Balint introduces bill addressing mental health support for kids

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has introduced her first bill in Washington. It addresses mental health support for kids.

The Peer Education and Emergency Response for Mental Health Act allocates $25 million for school districts to give mental health support training for students and families.

The aim is to help students spot the signs when their friends are struggling with mental health challenges and to give them the tools they need to refer their friends to experts.

“This is a critically important time for the development for children and they need to have all the tools they can to navigate it in a healthy way,” said Balint, D-Vermont.

Balint stresses this bill is not a replacement for mental health services in schools.

She says she plans to sponsor more mental health initiatives going forward.

