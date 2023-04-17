Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say

A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
By Treasure Roberts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A boat captain is dead and a passenger has sustained minor injuries after Florida officials said a boat was believed to have been struck by lightning Sunday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the man killed was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong.

Authorities said Strong’s boat was on the Indian River at Pineda Causeway when first responders received a call about a vessel that was struck by lightning.

Officials blocked a boat ramp leading to the Pineda Causeway during an investigation into the possible lightning strike. They also used pickup trucks to pull a boat out of the water.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a boating accident.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

spring skiing
Vt. skiers enjoy the end of season
Fire destroyed a home in Walden.
Fire destroys Walden home
The Vermont Army National Guard is on the hunt for a new location to build what they are now...
Vermont Army National Guard searches for new location for military readiness center
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation along with the Thermostat Recycling...
Vt. DEC urges Vermonters to turn in mercury thermostats
Work on the Champlain Parkway well under way in South Burlington.
Construction on Champlain parkway enters its second year

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Shelburne Vineyard and Eden Ciders announced on Monday announced a merger.
Vermont vineyard and cidery announce merger
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
InvestigateTV looks at secondary screening areas in airports, and what might be missing.
A lack of barriers in secondary screening areas could be putting air travelers at risk