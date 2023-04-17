Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of Vt. man accused in NH kidnapping

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused kidnapper and rapist took the stand on Monday in his own defense.

Everett Simpson is acting as his own lawyer in this case. Last week, he was in the unusual position of directly questioning his accuser. Monday, he put himself on the stand.

Authorities say the Vermont man left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center in 2019, stole a car, and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire. They say Simpson then randomly kidnapped the woman and her 5-year-old outside a mall and brought them to a White River Junction hotel, where he sexually assaulted the woman in front of the child. He was later arrested in Pennsylvania.

Monday in court, Simpson took the stand. Since Simpson is representing himself, a public defender asked him questions that Simpson wrote. He admitted his ADHD creates a challenge and that he was “not in the right mind” on the day of the incident. But Simpson maintains the woman arranged to meet him and the sex they had was consensual.

Under cross-examination, federal prosecutors questioned Simpson about inconsistencies and contradictions in his testimony. When Simpson was asked if the victim wanted to be with him, he said “absolutely” but presented no evidence of communication between him and the victim prior to the alleged kidnapping.

Simpson also admitted that he did steal the woman’s car.

Both sides rested their cases Monday and closing arguments are expected on Tuesday.

