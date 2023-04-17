Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are plugged in correctly and you are monitoring them. A fire in Walden on Friday required five local fire departments and roughly 60 firefighters to put out.

Walden Fire Chief Jason Larrabee says the fire was fast-moving.

“We believe that it was some lithium-ion batteries for cordless power tools,” Larrabee said.

Lithium-ion batteries are common and fast spreading as Vermont electrifies everything from lawnmowers to power tools to cars.

The Burlington Electric Department offers incentives to switch to electric battery-powered equipment and transportation. The department says they have offered 552 rebates for battery-powered lawnmowers, 60 for electric leafblowers and 420 for e-bikes.

The utility says for those owning the equipment, safety should be the number one priority.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of this technology, it is very useful, very helpful,” said Capt. Prescott Nadeau of the Williston Fire Department.

The Williston Fire Department has invested in it itself. They have leafblowers to clear engine bays and heavy fans for clearing smoke.

They say the batteries are showing up more and more, but with prevalence comes safety concerns.

Nadeau says the batteries-- if dropped or damaged-- might be hot to the touch. Damaged, overcharged or overused batteries can enter what they call thermal runaway, with fires that can last for hours and that are incredibly difficult to fight.

“There is new information coming out every single day about how to safely put out a lithium-ion battery fire,” Nadeau said.

To stay safe, Williston recommends never using aftermarket chargers or batteries and storing the batteries at room temperature.

Also, be sure to remove batteries from the charger when they’re full or get chargers that automatically turn off when charging is complete.

And if one does catch, traditional fire extinguishers don’t work.

“Get out of the house, get out of the area and evacuate as many people as you can along the way,” Nadeau said.

Williston Fire says the best thing you can do to prevent these fires, is to not leave batteries in their chargers.

“We have to be very careful and that leads to not using aftermarket products and following those manufacturing instructions to a T,” Nadeau advised.

