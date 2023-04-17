Jewish Community of Stowe honors Holocaust Remembrance Day

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Yom HaShoah is Holocaust Remembrance Day for the Jewish community. It falls on a different day every year on the Hebrew calendar, and on Sunday, a non-profit organization brought the community together to remember the lives lost in the Holocaust.

The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, in collaboration with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, came together to put on a memorial service for the six million Jews, and millions of others, that lost their lives or were targeted by the Holocaust.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is an annual event honored and hosted by the organization, usually attracting between 30 and 100 people from the community.

The Vermont Holocaust Memorial’s president and co-founder, Debora Steinerman, says everyone who attends the ceremony has a different story to tell, and it’s important to keep that history alive.

“If those survivors did not make it, I for one would not be here right now to do this program,” says Steinerman. “It’s important that we share these lessons and remember those that perished, because if we don’t remember, their names are lost. That would be an even larger tragedy.”

Traditionally, the event starts off with the lighting of six candles to acknowledge the six million Jews that lost their lives. At this specific ceremony, they also lit five more candles to represent the five million others that perished, and one additional candle for those who helped save or protect Jewish lives.

There were also memorial prayers, music by late Jewish composers, and a reading of a poem written by a 15-year-old who died in a concentration camp.

Caren Goodhue of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition says, “I have learned to hate. I am a grown-up person now. I have known fear, bloody words... That’s something different than the boogie man.”

Many people came to the memorial to hear the music and learn about Jewish stories, including representative Jed Lipsky, who is himself Jewish. He is in favor of two bills, H.294 and S.87, which would mandate six hours of Holocaust education per year for students in grades six through twelve.

“Truth matters immensely, we all learn from history,” Lipsky says. “We should, and if we don’t, history tends to repeat itself. We have an opportunity in our public schools to broaden and reinforce the truth of history.”

Steinerman hopes that this event will help spread more awareness about what happened during the Holocaust. The Vermont Holocaust Memorial also has guest speakers that visit schools all around the state to teach kids lessons from the Holocaust.

