Krispy Kreme’s new Cookie Blast collection explodes with Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies

Starting Monday, you can get your hands on Krispy Kreme’s Cookie Blast collection, which includes four new doughnuts featuring Chips Ahoy! And Oreo cookies.

The Oreo and Chips Ahoy! Cookie Blast Doughnut is filled with two Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies and a creamy Oreo filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with a creamy Oreo dollop, one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy! cookie.

“Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy! cookies inside it. We made that a reality,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.

The Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts Doughnut is a glazed doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy! pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and chocolate chips.

The Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut is stuffed with a creamy Chips Ahoy! filling, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with cookie dough icing and topped with mini Chips Ahoy! cookies.

The Oreo Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut is stuffed with a creamy Oreo filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo pieces and drizzled in white icing.

The doughnuts will only be available through May 7. You can also find a six-pack assortment of them at select grocery stores including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more.

