The most-delicious day of the year returns to WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dessert Day-- a WCAX tradition-- is in the books for another year.

We’ve told you before about this annual contest at the station which has been running since 1992.

It started off as a Pie Day, a pie contest, but then broadened in 2010 to include all desserts.

Dessert Day took three years off during the pandemic but it’s back.

Past winners include many familiar on-air faces. The WCAX Weather Team features heavily there; Sharon Meyer, Gary Sadowsky and Dave Busch have each added their names to the coveted rolling pin. But there have also been many winners from our behind-the-scenes crew, like Diane Landry, Steffan Parker and Peg Doolin, to name a few.

This year, our 4 p.m. news team took home two of the awards. Anchor Cat Viglienzoni won this year’s best in show. And 4 p.m. News Producer Sam Shinn was named Rookie of the Year.

Congratulations to both of them! Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s conversation with Cat and Sam about their desserts and the competition.

If you want to re-create their award-winning recipes, you’ll find them at these links:

Cat’s recipe: https://www.seriouseats.com/best-tiramisu-recipe -- add maple as desired!

Sam’s recipe: https://www.marthastewart.com/344409/glazed-lemon-pound-cake

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.