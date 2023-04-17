Parking problem: Driver find cars towed after visiting Burlington beach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College students headed to Burlington’s North Beach last week with the summer-like temps. But when they went to head back, their cars were gone.

For four straight days, it was beach weather with summer-like days last week, but some college students had their cars towed because they parked in Burlington School District lots at the old high school.

“There wasn’t any signage or anything like that and we were both able to get our cars back with no problem, but you know it was a hefty fee. Mine was $200 and hers was similar. And I’m someone who can afford that, fortunately, because I have a good support system but a lot of people can’t,” said Regan O’Brien, a sophomore at UVM.

O’Brien and her friend were two of the 10 drivers whose cars got towed from the lot.

The Burlington School District did have a barricade out saying the lot was closed, but others had moved it before O’Brien parked there.

“At around 2 o’clock, I believe, some of our baseball players got to the fields early because they had a game and called the athletic director, Quaron Pinckney, to say, ‘Hey, there’s literally nowhere to park here,’” said Victor Prussack of the Burlington School District.

Prussack says messaging was sent out via UVM and the city that parking in the BSD lots would not be permitted, but O’Brien didn’t know that.

“The parking lot itself, there were tons of spaces. So we thought even if they did need parking for this game, there are plenty of places for people to park,” O’Brien said. “Once we got back and the cars were towed, the lot was still virtually empty, so we didn’t have any way of knowing that was going to happen.”

Prussack says the full lot forced some people to park illegally-- on the street, in the median and in handicapped spots.

Altogether, 10 vehicles were towed and 29 tickets were issued over the course of four days.

The district says nearly every night during the week and even weekends there are athletic events that need parking.

Within a week, a fence will be put up for construction on BHS, completely blocking off that lot. They are also exploring adding a gate to the lower lot.

“As I said, we don’t feel good about this. That being said, it seems to be the only way to get a message across sometimes,” Prussack said.

Now, the city has put out a sign warning everyone not to park there.

However, parking will be opening up soon at North Beach when it officially opens on May 1.

“If we had the ability to open out early, we would, but it’s our parking area is pretty wet right now. But it will open up May first and we will have more of our seasonal and full-time presence starting then when we open for the season,” said Erin Moreau, the Burlington Parks and Rec Waterfront superintendent.

The Parks Department also wants people to pick up their trash and remember to take it with them rather than leaving it on the beach.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.