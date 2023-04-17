Performance at BMUS teaches students about indigenous heritage

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A band with a mission takes its world-class experience to Orange County. New Inca Son is a band with the goal of preserving its indigenous heritage and creating a space for others to appreciate it. They’ve been all over the world but they made a stop in Wells River, Vermont.

“Kids from a small school don’t really get opportunities like this. So this is just a great time for us,” said BMUHS junior Karli Blood.

New Inca Son is a group that’s performed at the FIFA World Cup and The White House before. They’re adding the BMUS gym to their resume.

“It just touches me a lot because I am from the Andes of Colombia and they are from the Andes of Peru. I think this is such a cultural experience for my students I couldn’t pass up,” said BMUS Spanish teacher Carmenza Montague.

Spanish teacher Carmenza Montague has been trying to get New Inca Son to perform in Vermont for the past six years. It’s her first year at Blue Mountain and she’s so excited the school sponsored the concert.

“I think the music may be something new to them and the way they are dressed and the colors and everything will be different from anything they have experienced,” said Montague.

The whole district is watched, from Pre-K through seniors.

Bright colors, upbeat tunes, and fancy footwork with scissors are all standout moments for the BMU Bucks. District-wide events like this have been few and far between in recent years due to the pandemic.

“We haven’t really been able to come together as a school to celebrate anything. So this is a really fun thing to do,” said BMUHS sophomore Madeline Houghton.

For students learning and gathering together is not taken for granted.

