Performance at BMUS teaches students about indigenous heritage

A band with a mission takes its world-class experience to Orange County.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A band with a mission takes its world-class experience to Orange County. New Inca Son is a band with the goal of preserving its indigenous heritage and creating a space for others to appreciate it. They’ve been all over the world but they made a stop in Wells River, Vermont.

“Kids from a small school don’t really get opportunities like this. So this is just a great time for us,” said BMUHS junior Karli Blood.

New Inca Son is a group that’s performed at the FIFA World Cup and The White House before. They’re adding the BMUS gym to their resume.

“It just touches me a lot because I am from the Andes of Colombia and they are from the Andes of Peru. I think this is such a cultural experience for my students I couldn’t pass up,” said BMUS Spanish teacher Carmenza Montague.

Spanish teacher Carmenza Montague has been trying to get New Inca Son to perform in Vermont for the past six years. It’s her first year at Blue Mountain and she’s so excited the school sponsored the concert.

“I think the music may be something new to them and the way they are dressed and the colors and everything will be different from anything they have experienced,” said Montague.

The whole district is watched, from Pre-K through seniors.

Bright colors, upbeat tunes, and fancy footwork with scissors are all standout moments for the BMU Bucks. District-wide events like this have been few and far between in recent years due to the pandemic.

“We haven’t really been able to come together as a school to celebrate anything. So this is a really fun thing to do,” said BMUHS sophomore Madeline Houghton.

For students learning and gathering together is not taken for granted.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

spring skiing
Vt. skiers enjoy the end of season
Fire destroys a home in Walden
Fire destroys a Walden home
Vermont National Guard investigating allegations of misconduct
Vermont Army National Guard searches for new location for a military readiness center
Thermostat
Vt. Dept. of Environmental Conservation urges Vermonters to turn in mercury thermostats
Work on the Champlain Parkway well under way in South Burlington.
Construction on Champlain parkway enters its second year

Latest News

File Photo
UVM rolls out new life-saving stations on campus
A band with a mission takes its world-class experience to Orange County.
Performance at BMUS teaches students about indigenous heritage
Today is the last of the stretch of warm days we’ve had. We’ll be reminded that it’s only mid...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
In the Muslim faith, taking out loans that generate interest is not allowed. But through a new...
Vt. bank rolls out “Halal Loans” program to help Muslim Vermonters