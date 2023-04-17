UVM rolls out new life-saving stations on campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Life-saving stations are being set up around the University of Vermont’s campus. They’re being called CAT ECare stations and will have A-E-Ds, bleeding control kits, and Narcan.

The program kicks off Monday with a “Heartsaver Certification Class,” including CPR, AED, Stop the Beed, and Narcan application. UVMMC’s president will be there to help the kickoff.

Twenty-four faculty and staff members are expected to get the first found of training.

