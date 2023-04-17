Vermont mulls how to spend $7M from opioid settlements

Vermont is mulling over how to spend around $7 million in opioid settlement funds. - File photo
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is mulling over how to spend around $7 million in opioid settlement funds. The money is the result of several lawsuits paid out by opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Vermont’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee is proposing a slew of initiatives to state lawmakers aimed at harm reduction and prevention. They are looking to expand access to the overdose-reversing drug Narcan, along with fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says three-quarters of Vermonters who died of fatal overdoses did not have any interaction with Vermont’s hub-and-spoke system.

“That’s a stark statistic and just to be able to get people in contact with the treatment system can be protective against that kind of an outcome,” Levine said.

Last year, Vermont set a new record of 237 overdoses driven by the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the animal sedative xylazine.

