Vermont vineyard and cidery announce merger

Shelburne Vineyard and Eden Ciders announced on Monday announced a merger.
Shelburne Vineyard and Eden Ciders announced on Monday announced a merger.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known Vermont winery and cidery are joining forces.

Shelburne Vineyard and Eden Specialty Ciders announced on Monday announced a merger.

The companies say they’re a natural fit because they both value the landscape of Vermont and the growers who produce the products.

The founder of Eden Ciders is now leading the company.

Shelburne Vineyard’s founders will be easing into retirement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

spring skiing
Vt. skiers enjoy the end of season
Fire destroyed a home in Walden.
Fire destroys Walden home
The Vermont Army National Guard is on the hunt for a new location to build what they are now...
Vermont Army National Guard searches for new location for military readiness center
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation along with the Thermostat Recycling...
Vt. DEC urges Vermonters to turn in mercury thermostats
Work on the Champlain Parkway well under way in South Burlington.
Construction on Champlain parkway enters its second year

Latest News

UEFA soccer coverage Wednesday to move Channel 3 News at 4pm to WYCI
On this "You Can Quote Me," WCAX Investigates Suicides after Service.
You Can Quote Me: April 16, 2023
darren
You Can Quote Me: April 16, 2023
Life-saving stations are being set up around the University of Vermont’s campus. They’re being...
UVM rolls out new life-saving stations on campus