Vermont vineyard and cidery announce merger

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known Vermont winery and cidery are joining forces.

Shelburne Vineyard and Eden Specialty Ciders announced on Monday announced a merger.

The companies say they’re a natural fit because they both value the landscape of Vermont and the growers who produce the products.

The founder of Eden Ciders is now leading the company.

Shelburne Vineyard’s founders will be easing into retirement.

