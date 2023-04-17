Vermonters encouraged to use food assistance benefits in the garden

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring is here and with the growing season upon us, state agencies are trying to get Vermonters to think about using their food assistance benefits differently. They are being encouraged to try using their food assistance benefits in the garden instead of the store.

“It’s a great thing for Vermonters to be able to do because it really maximizes their food purchasing power,” said Emily Hammond of the Vt. Department for Children and Families.

3SquaresVT is Vermont’s name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which provides eligible people monthly benefits to help pay for groceries. These days, about one in 10 Vermonters receive 3SquaresVT benefits, and state officials say if more Vermonters can give growing their own food a try, it could ease the strain on other resources for food insecurity.

“If enough people started doing home gardening, then it could ease the burden. The more that we can maximize our food budgets the better. If you do a home garden and you have extra produce, you can donate that to their local food shelf. It’s Vermonters helping Vermonters.” Hammond said.

3SquaresVT benefits can be used at more than 600 retailers and 40 farmers markets across the state, many of which sell seeds and seedlings. This option to buy seeds instead of produce has existed for years, but it’s unclear how many Vermonters have taken advantage of it.

According to the USDA, for every dollar spent on seeds and fertilizer, home gardeners can grow an average of $25 worth of produce.

“Trimming that money off your food bill monthly is huge. Seeds are relatively inexpensive and they can be stored and used year after year,” Hammond said.

Garden experts say growing your own produce is more feasible than you might think.

“Gardening is seen as something that only folks with a lot of economic privilege are able to access but it’s really possible to do gardening on a budget. You don’t need grow lights. You don’t need heating mats. If you get seeds with 3Squares and then bring them home, there are a lot of various containers you can use to get things started,” said Cedar Schiewetz of the Vermont Garden Network.

Experts say growing your own food can increase the nutrition of your meals.

“Strawberries, for instance, lose about 50% of the bioavailable nutrients that they have in them even after a day of not being on the vine anymore. So, if you can grow things in your garden and really be freshly picking those, your body is getting a lot more out of them than it would if you were buying it from the store,” Schiewetz said.

Garden experts say if you want to have fresh food on the table all season long, now is the perfect time to start digging.

