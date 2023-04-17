Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killer Louis Fortier learned his fate on Monday. His marks the third and final case retried by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office after the Chittenden County state’s attorney refused to prosecute when experts determined the defendants were all criminally insane.

In 2021, Veronica Lewis accepted plea agreements for federal gun charges and a state attempted murder charge. The earliest she could be released from prison is 2027.

Aita Gurung is still waiting to be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder last year.

Now, Louis Fortier will likely spend the rest of his life in a hospital setting, despite agreeing to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Our Dom Amato explains how we got here.

After a plea agreement was put on hold in February due to competency concerns, Louis Fortier has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, but he will not be spending any time behind bars. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but the entire sentence is suspended except for six years with credit for time served.

“I would imagine Mr. Fortier being in the custody of the Department of Mental Health for a long, long time, if not for the remainder of his life,” Vermont Superior Court Judge John Pacht said, discussing what’s next for Fortier.

Fortier was arrested in 2017, not long after stabbing Richard Medina to death on the corner of Burlington’s Church and Cherry streets.

Fortier was found not competent a few months later and was transferred to the custody of the Department of Mental Health. It was there a psychiatrist determined Fortier suffered from schizophrenia. That’s when Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dismissed the case, believing she couldn’t prove he was sane and guilty.

The decision sparked backlash across Vermont, including from Gov. Phil Scott, who called on then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan to re-file the case.

“I don’t believe justice is being served at this point in time,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

In 2021, Donovan said the altercation stemmed from money.

“I think that’s a case that needs to go through the judicial system and issues of sanity or insanity, I would remind people is a legal defense, it’s not a medical diagnosis,” he said.

Now, there’s an agreement to keep Fortier at the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital to continue to receive care.

“The psychotic features have continued and as Dr. Sorrentino stated, they are ongoing on a daily basis,” Judge Pacht said.

In court on Monday, the victim’s brother, Sam Fuentes, said he supports the plea deal.

“Grateful that it’s over, that there’s been some sort of semblance of justice going on with everything that’s transpired,” Fuentes said. “Strange to be back, but glad that it’s over.”

I reached out to the governor for comment on the conclusion of these three-high profile cases.

His office writes, in part, “All three cases that the governor called on the attorney general to reconsider have resulted in convictions. This process ensured everybody had the chance for justice.”

Related Stories:

Plea deal on hold over concerns about accused killer’s mental state

3rd high-profile insanity defense trial expected by spring

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Scott asks AG for ‘thorough review’ of dropped cases

State’s attorney defends herself on Twitter after Scott questions decision

Vermont attorney general to review dismissed murder cases

Vt. attorney general speaks out on dropped high-profile cases

Accused killer cleared for trial

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.