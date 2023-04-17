What’s keeping runners from entering this year’s Vermont City Marathon?

Before the pandemic, the Vermont City Marathon used to attract more than 8,000 marathoners and...
Before the pandemic, the Vermont City Marathon used to attract more than 8,000 marathoners and relay runners. But since the pandemic, that number has gone down to 5,000. - File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Run Vermont is just six weeks away from kicking off its annual Vermont City Marathon. The marathon has been one of Burlington’s big attractions since 1989. Before the pandemic, the Memorial Day Weekend race used to attract more than 8,000 marathoners and relay runners. But since the pandemic, that number has gone down to 5,000.

Some believe the drop could be because Run Vermont decided to change the course to a 13.1-mile loop run twice versus a 26.2-mile loop.

“You know it depends, I’ve talked to many people that did it. It depends on how the day went for you. I talked to some people that did not like it. I thought it was great. That second loop is when it really starts to hurt. You know what turns you have left, you know how far you have to go. You can just really hone it in,” said John Stanton-Geddes, a racer.

Run Vermont says they don’t know why the numbers have gone down. Although, each day, 25-50 runners are registering for the event.

Executive Director Joe Connelly says the course change is due to a lack of resources, but at some point, they would like to go back to the old one.

“Really like the clover leaf that goes all over the city. It does require a lot more volunteers, a lot more police services. Until all the resources bounce back, we are sort of in the position that we are limited,” Connelly said.

Despite the drop in numbers, Run Vermont feels that the race is still attracting a pretty big crowd and they are not worried about the decline.

Local businesses I talked to aren’t worried either. Church Street’s Homeport says they are looking forward to the race and the increased foot traffic.

“It brings a lot of people downtown. That’s always great. It’s awesome to see new faces. We like anything that brings more people to the downtown area. It’s funny because a lot of people will come in. You’ll see their numbers on and stuff like that,” said Francois Bouchett of Homeport.

The Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce says they expect everything to be booked by Memorial Day Weekend.

“Anecdotally speaking, yeah, we are expecting to sell out a lot of the region’s hotels. Based around the event, as well as just interest in coming to the region,” said Jeff Lawson, the vice president of tourism and marketing for the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

And there are still plenty of spots open for the race.

