Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown Burlington.

The ice cream maker’s flagship shop is the first of the chain to form a union organizing committee.

A union organizer said last summer employees found someone unconscious in the bathroom from a suspected overdose. Workers want fair compensation for dealing with the epidemic.

“I think it would be nice to have better training for how to deal with situations that come up from the opioid epidemic and just the unhoused community around here. I think sometimes we are just thrown into stressful situations and expected to think on our feet and that can be a little scary,” said Josie Clark, a shift manager at Ben and Jerry’s.

“It was definitely a group decision, and I think everyone is excited to work together along with the managers to make sure we have a seat at the table when decisions are being made,” said Jess Schenk, a shift manager at Ben and Jerry’s.

If the National Labor Relations Board signs off on the organizing petition, then there could be a vote among the workers.

A spokesperson from Ben and Jerry’s headquarters in Waterbury told WCAX News they are aware of the union push and they are actively working on it.

