BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a week of mainly warm, dry weather, things will get back to feeling a little more like April for the next several days. A cold front arrived in our region on Monday afternoon with rain showers and a push of cooler weather that will be with us through mid week.

Steady showers will taper off on Monday night with the chance for a few showers through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures could be cold enough to see a few snow showers over the higher elevations of the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire through late on Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler than they have been with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll start to see some breaks of sunshine during the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Warmer weather will gradually return towards the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday and into the 60s and low 70s through the start of the weekend. Our next chance for sunshine will likely be on Thursday before clouds return ahead of our next weather system on Friday.

Showers return to the region for the end of the week. We’ll see showers developing on Friday and continuing into Saturday. Steadier rain may arrive on Sunday with the chance for a few lingering showers on Monday. Highs early next week will be closer to normal with highs mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s.

