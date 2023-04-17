Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Let’s face it - we have been living in a dream world lately, as far as the weather goes. It has been dry & sunny, and temperatures have been more like the middle of summer than the beginning of spring.

It has been too dry lately, but that will be changing today as a cold front comes slowly through the northeast today with several rounds of rain showers. We do need that rain, though. Also, the next couple of days will be unsettled and cooler than normal (for a change) with a few more scattered showers.

We will get some sunshine and warmer temperatures back again on Thursday. A surge of warmer air will come in Friday ahead of an approaching frontal system that will be bringing another round of rain showers - one & off - over the weekend.

If we want to see those May flowers, we need to get these April showers. -Gary

