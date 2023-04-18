Bill Stenger wants $250k restitution order dropped, pending new evidence

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jay Peak’s former president, Bill Stenger is blaming public officials for the scale of the EB-5 scandal. Stenger recently filed a petition asking for his $250,000 resitution order to be wiped.

In a petition, Stenger states officials in Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation had been warned of financial problems for the proposed bio-medical facility in Newport by the SEC. As a result they should have never approved the project and a petition specifically calls out then Commissioner, Susan Donegan and Deputy Commissioner, Michael Pieciak.

He says their foreknowledge of fraud makes them responsible for for losses after April 2015.

Channel Three reach out for comment from Donegan and Pieciak and have not heard back.

