CVPH, Alice Hyde roll back pandemic masking policies

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two more hospitals in our region are rolling back their pandemic masking policies.

In the North Country, the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh are rolling back masking requirements in most settings starting Wednesday.

They say anyone with respiratory disease symptoms will still have to mask up, and employees must wear masks during patient care.

This puts the UVM Health Network’s New York hospitals in line with the masking policy changes announced at their Vermont facilities earlier in the month.

